Tables Generator

How to use it?

Using the Table menu set the desired size of the table. Enter the table data into the table: select and copy (Ctrl+C) a table from the spreadsheet (e.g. Google Docs, LibreOffice Calc, webpage) and paste it into our editor -- click a cell and press Ctrl+V

or just double click any cell to start editing it's contents -- Tab and Arrow keys can be used to navigate table cells Adjust text alignment and table borders using the options from the menu and using the toolbar buttons -- formatting is applied to all the selected cells. Click "Generate" button to see the generated table -- select it and copy to your document.

Markdown tables support

As the official Markdown documentation states, Markdown does not provide any special syntax for tables. Instead it uses HTML <table> syntax. But there exist Markdown syntax extensions which provide additional syntax for creating simple tables.

One of the most popular is Markdown Here — an extension for popular browsers which allows you to easily prepare good-looking e-mails using Markdown syntax.

Similar table syntax is used in the Github Flavored Markdown, in short GFM tables.