Tables Generator

You can now import Markdown table code directly using File/Paste table data... dialog.
As the official Markdown documentation states, Markdown does not provide any special syntax for tables. Instead it uses HTML <table> syntax. But there exist Markdown syntax extensions which provide additional syntax for creating simple tables.
One of the most popular is Markdown Here — an extension for popular browsers which allows you to easily prepare good-looking e-mails using Markdown syntax.
Similar table syntax is used in the Github Flavored Markdown, in short GFM tables.
GFM Markdown table syntax is quite simple. It does not allow row or cell spanning as well as putting multi-line text in a cell. The first row is always the header followed by an extra line with dashes "-" and optional colons ":" for forcing column alignment.
| Tables | Are | Cool | |----------|:-------------:|------:| | col 1 is | left-aligned | $1600 | | col 2 is | centered | $12 | | col 3 is | right-aligned | $1 |